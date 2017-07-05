WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:12 pm
GeoffRoebuck
Latest Score 34-12

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:15 pm
Wanderer
FT Dons 34 Oxford 16

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:16 pm
GeoffRoebuck
Final Score 34-16

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:19 pm
Wanderer
Perspective ... Crusaders beat Oxford 52 -20 on Sunday. Oxford were at home in that fixture.

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:22 pm
Moonshine
24 nil up after no time and it ends with that score. Goodness me, we do seem to have accepted our fate for this season.

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:27 pm
onedon
thats dire against them writing on the wall NO CHANCE of promotion i've had enough!

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:26 pm
Double Movement
Just arrived home. I enjoyed the trip and the Featherstone hospitality. It was good to see a few Fev and Castleford fans there. Gary Thornton was there as well, by the way.

We looked very good in the opening exchanges as Oxford couldn't cope with our play and the hill. We took our foot off the gas and in the second half there didn't seem to be too much between the sides. I guess the players could have had half an eye on Sunday's game but the points difference situation could come back to haunt us.

Some of our defensive frailties were still in evidence and the lack of ball-handling skills stopped us from scoring a couple of tries that we should have probably got. Jack Miller was named Man of The Match. I thought Russ Spiers had another really good game.

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:11 pm
20-0 after 15 mins very good , 30 -8 at half time acceptable .

2nd half dire ! No urgency no nothing !

Looks like 6th place , we are not a top 4 side.
