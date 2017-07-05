Just arrived home. I enjoyed the trip and the Featherstone hospitality. It was good to see a few Fev and Castleford fans there. Gary Thornton was there as well, by the way.



We looked very good in the opening exchanges as Oxford couldn't cope with our play and the hill. We took our foot off the gas and in the second half there didn't seem to be too much between the sides. I guess the players could have had half an eye on Sunday's game but the points difference situation could come back to haunt us.



Some of our defensive frailties were still in evidence and the lack of ball-handling skills stopped us from scoring a couple of tries that we should have probably got. Jack Miller was named Man of The Match. I thought Russ Spiers had another really good game.