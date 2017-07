Really can't be bothered with tonight's match as a consequence of a shambles of a performance last Sunday, combined with a failure to understand why we should have to travel to Featherstone for a home game.



We've had to endure the second rate Pitch 2 facilities (which make Stainforth look upmarket) and now a 20+ mile trip to watch us v Oxford (no offence to Oxford but come on!?!).



Surely the match could have been played on Pitch 2 even if it meant a 7pm start if daylight was an issue.



What about the poor season ticket holders? Do they get any help re travel?



And Club Doncaster wonder why support is dwindling when you can go a bit further up the road and watch Cas



Yes, we are looking very much like the poor relations.