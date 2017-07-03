Taken from Sky Sports site:



Phil Clarke has selected the best five tries from the latest round of the Betfred Super League action, and we want you to vote for your favourite.



There were some excellent tries from Round 20 as we head to the sharp end of the season.



Phil Clarke has narrowed them down to five, including Lloyd White's try against Wigan that gave the Trinity fans something to cheer about. White scored two tries for Wakefield in their loss to Wigan, but it was his first effort that makes the cut as he collected a chip from Corey Thompson to touch down.