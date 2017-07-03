WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phil Clarke needs to proof read

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Phil Clarke needs to proof read

 
Post a reply

Phil Clarke needs to proof read

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:09 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6415
Taken from Sky Sports site:

Phil Clarke has selected the best five tries from the latest round of the Betfred Super League action, and we want you to vote for your favourite.

There were some excellent tries from Round 20 as we head to the sharp end of the season.

Phil Clarke has narrowed them down to five, including Lloyd White's try against Wigan that gave the Trinity fans something to cheer about. White scored two tries for Wakefield in their loss to Wigan, but it was his first effort that makes the cut as he collected a chip from Corey Thompson to touch down.
I will jump for joy when Peter Box is six feet under.

Re: Phil Clarke needs to proof read

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:20 pm
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2775
Location: WF4
Widnes Trinity? Wakefield Vikings?
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, AKA kellyseye, alegend, cocker, DAVE@CAS1990, Disney cat, DonniCat, Eastern Wildcat, financialtimes, freddyfox73, Google [Bot], JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, LyndsayGill, Mr Bliss, musson, PHe, poplar cats alive, reedy, sandcat20, TRB, TrinityIHC, try scorer, wakeytrin, WakiLeaks, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 292 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,0792,22376,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM