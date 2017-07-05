Fab travelling support from the Wigan fans in France today. Despite the stupid baiting we're seeing on this daft thread, the Cherry and White crowd is not the problem (and hasn't been for years and years).



I remember them flocking to the banner in the relegation season in a fashion other clubs could only dream of. But I dread putting them to that kind of test again, and on this performance - only 4-8 up at halftime against a weakened Catalan team - you've got to consider that that's the way we're headed.



I thought we were supposed to be making a late challenge for honours ...