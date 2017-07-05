WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford outselling Wigan for Cup Semi Final

Re: Salford outselling Wigan for Cup Semi Final

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:48 pm
Geoff User avatar
As I recall, we were allocated two and a half stands, Salford one and a half. And we're still more likely to fill ours than they are.

Re: Salford outselling Wigan for Cup Semi Final

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:37 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Geoff wrote:
As I recall, we were allocated two and a half stands, Salford one and a half. And we're still more likely to fill ours than they are.

Tickets should be re-allocated to a 50:50 split now Salford are outselling Wigan.

Only 500 tickets remain for the Leeds v Hull semi final, that's after both clubs have been given their final allocation, there will be no more going on sale.

A very poor effort from Wigan fans.

Re: Salford outselling Wigan for Cup Semi Final

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:02 am
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Tickets should be re-allocated to a 50:50 split now Salford are outselling Wigan.

Only 500 tickets remain for the Leeds v Hull semi final, that's after both clubs have been given their final allocation, there will be no more going on sale.

A very poor effort from Wigan fans.

And it's all done just to wind you up. :SUBMISSION:

Re: Salford outselling Wigan for Cup Semi Final

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:00 am
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Isn't the game still three weeks off ?
What's the big fuss ?

Re: Salford outselling Wigan for Cup Semi Final

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:48 am
hatty User avatar
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Tickets should be re-allocated to a 50:50 split now Salford are outselling Wigan.

Only 500 tickets remain for the Leeds v Hull semi final, that's after both clubs have been given their final allocation, there will be no more going on sale.

A very poor effort from Wigan fans.

500 tickets still left! disgraceful for yorkshires two biggest crowd pullers should have sold out within three days in my opinion.
Re: Salford outselling Wigan for Cup Semi Final

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 5:04 pm
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Fab travelling support from the Wigan fans in France today. Despite the stupid baiting we're seeing on this daft thread, the Cherry and White crowd is not the problem (and hasn't been for years and years).

I remember them flocking to the banner in the relegation season in a fashion other clubs could only dream of. But I dread putting them to that kind of test again, and on this performance - only 4-8 up at halftime against a weakened Catalan team - you've got to consider that that's the way we're headed.

I thought we were supposed to be making a late challenge for honours ...
