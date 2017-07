Geoff wrote: As I recall, we were allocated two and a half stands, Salford one and a half. And we're still more likely to fill ours than they are.

Tickets should be re-allocated to a 50:50 split now Salford are outselling Wigan.Only 500 tickets remain for the Leeds v Hull semi final, that's after both clubs have been given their final allocation, there will be no more going on sale.A very poor effort from Wigan fans.