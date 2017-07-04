MattyB wrote:
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Poor effort Wigan fans, Salford are the worst supported club in Super League. Great excuse that you are only mid table, ever heard of supporting your team in the good times and the bad? Total shameless glory supporters.
Frig me. If the game was being played in four days maybe you would have a point.
Wigan are taking nearly two thousand to Catalans this weekend. Supporters budget week by week, tickets will be bought over the next 2-3 weeks. Calm down dear!
If you're looking for glory supporters go and check why the millions of Salford fans have bought tickets to the semi final but yet can't be arsed turning out at home despite having a winning team.
Really......it looks bad when new boys Toronto are attracting double their attendances whilst playing in the third tier.
Well said sir - last thing that needs to be written on this topic.