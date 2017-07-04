bezzerscr wrote: So reading this thread the reason tickets haven't been selling is because you are on a poor patch of form over the last few weeks.Try being a Salford fan who's club has been on a bad patch of form for the last few decades

I think the general opinion is more because we've had a number of away games on the trot to pay out for and a good number of Wiganers are heading to Catalans at the weekend. In recent weeks I've had to pay out to go to Hull, Huddersfield, Warrington, Leigh and now Catalans. I've not even thought about semi final tickets because I know from experience I'll be able to pay on the door I'd needs be.Also isn't the reason your sales are going well because if the fact you've been poor for so long? And now you're not.I can only see positives in this news tbh. If we get beat in that semi I'll be at Wembley in the Salford end cheering you on.