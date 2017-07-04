WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford outselling Wigan for Cup Semi Final

Re: Salford outselling Wigan for Cup Semi Final

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 4:20 pm
MadDogg User avatar
MattyB wrote:
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Poor effort Wigan fans, Salford are the worst supported club in Super League. Great excuse that you are only mid table, ever heard of supporting your team in the good times and the bad? Total shameless glory supporters.



Frig me. If the game was being played in four days maybe you would have a point.
Wigan are taking nearly two thousand to Catalans this weekend. Supporters budget week by week, tickets will be bought over the next 2-3 weeks. Calm down dear!

If you're looking for glory supporters go and check why the millions of Salford fans have bought tickets to the semi final but yet can't be arsed turning out at home despite having a winning team.

Really......it looks bad when new boys Toronto are attracting double their attendances whilst playing in the third tier.


Well said sir - last thing that needs to be written on this topic.

Re: Salford outselling Wigan for Cup Semi Final

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 4:51 pm
bezzerscr Cheeky half-back
So reading this thread the reason tickets haven't been selling is because you are on a poor patch of form over the last few weeks.Try being a Salford fan who's club has been on a bad patch of form for the last few decades

Re: Salford outselling Wigan for Cup Semi Final

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 5:05 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
bezzerscr wrote:
So reading this thread the reason tickets haven't been selling is because you are on a poor patch of form over the last few weeks.Try being a Salford fan who's club has been on a bad patch of form for the last few decades



I think the general opinion is more because we've had a number of away games on the trot to pay out for and a good number of Wiganers are heading to Catalans at the weekend. In recent weeks I've had to pay out to go to Hull, Huddersfield, Warrington, Leigh and now Catalans. I've not even thought about semi final tickets because I know from experience I'll be able to pay on the door I'd needs be.

Also isn't the reason your sales are going well because if the fact you've been poor for so long? And now you're not.

I can only see positives in this news tbh. If we get beat in that semi I'll be at Wembley in the Salford end cheering you on.

Re: Salford outselling Wigan for Cup Semi Final

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:35 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Poor effort Wigan fans, Salford are the worst supported club in Super League. Great excuse that you are only mid table, ever heard of supporting your team in the good times and the bad? Total shameless glory supporters.

Do you care to check out our increasing attendances during the Millward era as we languished at the foot of the table? Thought not. Don't forget you hi-viz and safety helmet for your future home games.
