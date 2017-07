Salford are obviously trying to drum up extra business but for me it's a bit of a non story. Wigan RL supporters have historically been slow at buying tickets up front for cup games (excluding finals), especially when the game is weeks & weeks away.



Wigan's ticket sales will continue to increase steadily as we get closer to the game, whereas Salford's sales will probably drop off (ie. Everyone purchased in the first few weeks).



If we continue to win games and start playing attractive rugby then we will take a good following.