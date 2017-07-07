WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - So, Widnes on a Friday....

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 3:33 pm
Hewer no longer reffing this. Tom grant will be the man in the middle.
Re: So, Widnes on a Friday....

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 4:35 pm
Is he the 14 year old lad ?

Better than hewer though !
Re: So, Widnes on a Friday....

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:12 pm
yeh never heard of him ,part timer

has he ever reffed a super league game?
Re: So, Widnes on a Friday....

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:43 pm
He got quite a bit of stick when he moved up to the championship I seem to remember.
He Reffed the siddal-Toronto cup game which was on red button. Seemed to handle that physical game quite well I think.
Re: So, Widnes on a Friday....

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:49 pm
A much better first half than last week- but even if we don't make the 8 we have nothing to worry about given what I've seen from Widnes so far.
