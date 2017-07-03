WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - So, Widnes on a Friday....

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk So, Widnes on a Friday....

 
Post a reply

So, Widnes on a Friday....

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 7:27 pm
Run leroy , run ! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:58 pm
Posts: 1336
Location: At my keyboard in sunny hudds
....a win, and with other results gong our way a top 8 berth secured - which I suggest most of us would have been happy with pre-season, and all of us would have been happy with mid April.

If not this Friday, We have 2 home game against bottom 2 teams, so if we slip up only ourselves to blame. Plus our points difference is worth any other point.

However , injury concerns.....and think we will see whether our squad (which this year is larger than previous years) can see us home.

As fans, let's shout our hearts out the next 2 Fridays, to encourage our boys, plus try to lean the refs out way.

COYG
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...

Re: So, Widnes on a Friday....

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:17 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12940
Location: Huddersfield
aye its a big match is this one!! any win now with our current injury situation is a good one, two huge games to get us that target for 2017 of top 8.

mcgillvary should be back... who knows on the rest?!! ridyard/obrien/ferguson all a chance... hope all 3 are back but we just wont know till friday.

bit worried about that wing of gaskell / mcintosh as widnes have some good wingers..especially thompson.

could go --

rankin

mcgillvary
cudjoe
gaskell
mcintosh

brough
ridyard
leeming

rapira
wakeman
mellor
hinchcliffe
roberts

bench-
taai
clough
dickinson
obrien


smith and ormsby cant be far off a place now!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: So, Widnes on a Friday....

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:11 pm
Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1140
brearley84 wrote:
aye its a big match is this one!! any win now with our current injury situation is a good one, two huge games to get us that target for 2017 of top 8.

mcgillvary should be back... who knows on the rest?!! ridyard/obrien/ferguson all a chance... hope all 3 are back but we just wont know till friday.

bit worried about that wing of gaskell / mcintosh as widnes have some good wingers..especially thompson.

could go --

rankin

mcgillvary
cudjoe
gaskell
mcintosh

brough
ridyard
leeming

rapira
wakeman
mellor
hinchcliffe
roberts

bench-
taai
clough
dickinson
obrien


smith and ormsby cant be far off a place now!


Need one of the stats people to look at this, but it would be interesting to know which wing has conceded most tries for us, Leroy and Gerry look decidedly uncomfortable at times against fast three-quarters.

Re: So, Widnes on a Friday....

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:58 pm
HuddsRL5 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 1020
True. We can do worse than Sam Wood if we are looking for a solid defensive centre, he can score a try too!

Re: So, Widnes on a Friday....

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 5:23 pm
Birkbygiant User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2009 9:59 am
Posts: 2297
Location: Birkby
Looks like ~Ridyard could feature this week - fingers crossed, which will allow Gaskell return to centre.

If O'Brien has a broken foot I can't see him making this weeks game.

Turner's been 3 weeks must still be 2-3 weeks away at best.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, Hangerman2, Run leroy , run ! and 118 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,4832,02276,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM