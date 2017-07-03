WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - So, Widnes on a Friday....

....a win, and with other results gong our way a top 8 berth secured - which I suggest most of us would have been happy with pre-season, and all of us would have been happy with mid April.

If not this Friday, We have 2 home game against bottom 2 teams, so if we slip up only ourselves to blame. Plus our points difference is worth any other point.

However , injury concerns.....and think we will see whether our squad (which this year is larger than previous years) can see us home.

As fans, let's shout our hearts out the next 2 Fridays, to encourage our boys, plus try to lean the refs out way.

COYG
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...

