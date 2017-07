Sweaty Betty's wrote: We are heading out tomorrow, four nights in Lloret, are you staying at the Fennel Gardens hotel?

We're not mate. It was expensive by the time we went to book because it's rammed full of Wiganers! There's a few coaches picking up from that hotel on Saturday according to the email sent to us by VST. It should be a cracking atmosphere in there.I'm currently sat on my Jet 2 flight out of Leeds/Bradford(got a cheap flight) whilst they try and fix it due to a technical fault! Should have been in the air an hour ago.Hopefully make it eventually