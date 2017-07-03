WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalans Saturday

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 7:40 pm
MadDogg User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6645
Location: The Mighty Wigan
Im wondering if Marshall might be done for the year - Wane might think he's played enough games this year given his age. Plus he seems to want Tierney to get another go on the wing.

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:19 pm
Edinburgh Warrior User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 905
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
Fly out lunchtime Wednesday via Stansted . Staying in Perpignan. 5 of us. 3 from Edinburgh 1 from Belfast 1 from London. Can't wait

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:14 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 952
MadDogg wrote:
Im wondering if Marshall might be done for the year - Wane might think he's played enough games this year given his age. Plus he seems to want Tierney to get another go on the wing.


I've come to trust Wane but Marshall's form warrants a place in the side. Tierney isn't even close to Marshall or Davies for that matter!!

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:34 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20999
Location: WIGAN
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I've come to trust Wane but Marshall's form warrants a place in the side. Tierney isn't even close to Marshall or Davies for that matter!!


We missed the energy of Marshall and Davies yesterday. I think Burgess saved his place in the last 15 minutes yesterday but the difference in workrate is highlighted in the stats of the four lads who've played on the wings in the past two games.

Vs Widnes

Tierney-14 carries for 80m
Burgess-11 carries for 58m

Vs Huddersfield

Marshalll-16 carries for 112m
Davies-18 carries for 143m

9 more carries for an extra 117 metres from the two youngsters against Huddersfield. That is a huge difference and it can't be ignored. You need to catch Burgess in the right mood to get him working hard out of his own end. He's a fabulous player but I'm glad he's got some serious competition for a spot. There is no doubt Tierney should be clear 4th choice (soon to be 5th choice).

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:37 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 138
The widnes game was perfect for the young lads to miss out on to be fair.

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:46 pm
NSW User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1657
One weeks rest for Marshall will do him good but get him straight back in for mine.

Anyone heard anything about Davies injury?

Manfredi
Burgess
Gap
Marshall
Davies
Gap
Tierney

Is how I rank the wingers.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:40 am
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2416
hengirl wrote:
The widnes game was perfect for the young lads to miss out on to be fair.


Yes, I thought it good to rest Marshall and Davies and give Tierney some game time. It's all good; we got the win.

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:42 am
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2416
I think that's how most of us would rank, them, NSW, but I also think it's fair to say the gap between Burgess and Marshall is narrowing.
