Bigredwarrior wrote:
I've come to trust Wane but Marshall's form warrants a place in the side. Tierney isn't even close to Marshall or Davies for that matter!!
We missed the energy of Marshall and Davies yesterday. I think Burgess saved his place in the last 15 minutes yesterday but the difference in workrate is highlighted in the stats of the four lads who've played on the wings in the past two games.
Vs Widnes
Tierney-14 carries for 80m
Burgess-11 carries for 58m
Vs Huddersfield
Marshalll-16 carries for 112m
Davies-18 carries for 143m
9 more carries for an extra 117 metres from the two youngsters against Huddersfield. That is a huge difference and it can't be ignored. You need to catch Burgess in the right mood to get him working hard out of his own end. He's a fabulous player but I'm glad he's got some serious competition for a spot. There is no doubt Tierney should be clear 4th choice (soon to be 5th choice).