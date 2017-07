Does not look good for Catalans Disciplinary 4 charged,



Richie Myler (Catalans Dragons) - Grade A, Tripping (EGP not available)

Greg Bird (Catalans Dragons) - Grade B, Punching (EGP not available)

Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) - Grade B, Running in and Punching (EGP available)

Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons) - Grade C, Running in and Punching (EGP not available).



And none from Wigan and no Injuries.