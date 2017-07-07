Wires71 wrote: I understand your point, but surely we can all agree the league positions stated are accurate, and it was those to which I referred. It's not like I'm citing UFO sightings as "fact" or proof of irreducible complexity as "fact".



Rico get's in a huff when I use facts to back my argument up. But his judgement may be seen to be flawed as he was a Smith Remainer until having a recent epiphany and doing a volte-face.

You wrote "That's the great thing about facts. Hard to argue against." Immediately after Rico had written "Great graph, they are...". That suggests you are supporting Jimathy and his conclusions from the graph. The data points are facts (league positions), the interpretations are not facts, simply opinions. Hardly surprising then that Rico was irritated.For the record, I too thought TS was deserving of more time at the start of the season. I disagreed with you about waiting to see how the year progressed because a) TS has brought us more success than we have had for a long time and b) the recruitment should have strengthened the team over 2016. I suspect like UR, I now believe he should go because of the team performance over the last few months. That is not an 'epiphany' - (which is defined as happening at a given moment), it's a judgement call over several months of shocking performances.