Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:31 pm
Bigted

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 45
Just for a reality check please put up a graph of our performance for the 10 years previous to 2010.

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:38 pm
Psychedelic Casual
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 335
Location: Manchester
We were the City of RL. For 35 years both clubs failed to win a major trophy then broke their duck at Wembley. We then went a few years being the Arsenal of RL, winning the odd Cup but not Super League.

I don't know what we are now.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:09 pm
CW8
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 776
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
We were the City of RL. For 35 years both clubs failed to win a major trophy then broke their duck at Wembley. We then went a few years being the Arsenal of RL, winning the odd Cup but not Super League.

I don't know what we are now.


Shat. Boring, predictable, clueless, great trainers.

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:15 pm
wire-flyer
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 88
1996: 5th
1997: 9th
1998: 10th
1999: 7th
2000: 6th
2001: 7th
2002: 10th
2003: 6th
2004: 8th
2005: 4th
2006: 6th
2007: 7th
2008: 6th
2009: 10th
2010: 3rd
2011: 1st
2012: 2nd
2013: 2nd
2014: 5th
2015: 6th
2016: 1st
2017: 10th (currently)

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 12:13 am
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3023
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
Please show me anywhere in my post that I mentioned the word graph.

The league positions are fact though, and back up my personal interpretation of the facts that as a club we are declining, not ascending.


Really, what does that mean, I never mentioned facts? You followed my post about the graph and alluded to it showing facts in a conversation, joined up thinking sense. I'm sorry for misinterpreting your post, or giving you credit that might not be deserved,

It's difficult to argue with someone that constantly states that the facts are the facts, and then uses their interpretation of the facts to back up their argument. You know like you did previously discounting the LLS as worthwhile trophy and using the data to compare TS's barren years (post 2012 in your book), with our peers.....who could argue with that?

I will leave it there thanks as it seems that all debate, even one asking is it the fans fault is stuck on a default path that ultimately lead to a none GF winning 'Rome' ....see you at the sit in
