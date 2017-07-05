|
karetaker wrote:
I would if i had not already stopped going lol.
Just go for the sit in when they open the gates at the end of the game?
Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:47 am
I feel that it will take a sit in and some fan anger for things to change the club see us as being in a slump and that new signings will get us out of it when its clear to see that there are some deficiencies in how we are approaching games so irrespective of playing staff it ill not change dramatically Imo
Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:04 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
When were were cr☆p we had good reason for it....we were in heavy debt.
There is no excuse for mediocre performances now.
Even when we're were broke, the team were trying. We loved them for it. We were not broken in defeat....except for cc draw defeats of course.
Absolute bullseye this. Said it numerous times, we were always the plucky underdog and fans and players gave their all.
But we didn't have a pot to pee in. So the were mitigating circumstances for poor performances.
What Smith has allowed to happen in the last 4-5 years is a total dereliction of duty end of story
Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:28 pm
Tiz Lad wrote:
What Smith has allowed to happen in the last 4-5 years is a total dereliction of duty end of story
The damning facts are
1. No GF win in 8 seasons. (2010,11,12,13,14,15,16,17)
2. No CC win in 5 seasons. (2013,14,15,16,17)
3. Currently 10th in the league.
How the performance team has remained intact baffles me.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:52 pm
To add to that - here's our league placings since 2010. There's a very definite downward trend since that hot 2011 season.
Last year was a blip for a number of factors. Following the trend, around 10th this season is actually where we "should" be.
Also, as you say, zero Championships won during this period.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:57 pm
Jimathay wrote:
To add to that - here's our league placings since 2010. There's a very definite downward trend since that hot 2011 season.
Last year was a blip for a number of factors. Following the trend, around 10th this season is actually where we "should" be.
Also, as you say, zero Championships won during this period.
Great graph, they are brilliant aren't they?
Thu Jul 06, 2017 4:56 pm
That's the great thing about facts. Hard to argue against.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:19 pm
Jimathay wrote:
To add to that - here's our league placings since 2010. There's a very definite downward trend since that hot 2011 season.
Last year was a blip for a number of factors. Following the trend, around 10th this season is actually where we "should" be.
Also, as you say, zero Championships won during this period.
slightly misleading over 2014
Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:53 pm
Wires71 wrote:
That's the great thing about facts. Hard to argue against.
Graphs aren't facts they are a representation of facts, alter the scale bar and our predicted malaise we should be 7th this year not 10th as the Jimathay states, whether that is a comfort or not we are where we are I suppose and we all agree it's not where we want to be.
Spike up to 1st or second next year and this evaluate over a longer time frame and year is the blip and as for your damning 'facts' the graph shows that 5 seasons out of 8 aren't that damning IMO but this is a whole different discussion to how much the fans are to blame
Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:35 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
Graphs aren't facts they are a representation of facts, alter the scale bar and our predicted malaise we should be 7th this year not 10th as the Jimathay states, whether that is a comfort or not we are where we are I suppose and we all agree it's not where we want to be.
Spike up to 1st or second next year and this evaluate over a longer time frame and year is the blip and as for your damning 'facts' the graph shows that 5 seasons out of 8 aren't that damning IMO but this is a whole different discussion to how much the fans are to blame
Please show me anywhere in my post that I mentioned the word graph.
The league positions are fact though, and back up my personal interpretation
of the facts that as a club we are declining, not ascending.
