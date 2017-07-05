WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How much are the fans responsible?

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 5:08 pm
Uncle Rico






karetaker wrote:
I would if i had not already stopped going lol.


Just go for the sit in when they open the gates at the end of the game?

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:47 am
Dezzies_right_hook




I feel that it will take a sit in and some fan anger for things to change the club see us as being in a slump and that new signings will get us out of it when its clear to see that there are some deficiencies in how we are approaching games so irrespective of playing staff it ill not change dramatically Imo

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:04 pm
Tiz Lad





rubber duckie wrote:
When were were cr☆p we had good reason for it....we were in heavy debt.
There is no excuse for mediocre performances now.
Even when we're were broke, the team were trying. We loved them for it. We were not broken in defeat....except for cc draw defeats of course.


Absolute bullseye this. Said it numerous times, we were always the plucky underdog and fans and players gave their all.

But we didn't have a pot to pee in. So the were mitigating circumstances for poor performances.

What Smith has allowed to happen in the last 4-5 years is a total dereliction of duty end of story

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:28 pm
Wires71




Tiz Lad wrote:
What Smith has allowed to happen in the last 4-5 years is a total dereliction of duty end of story


The damning facts are

1. No GF win in 8 seasons. (2010,11,12,13,14,15,16,17)
2. No CC win in 5 seasons. (2013,14,15,16,17)
3. Currently 10th in the league.

How the performance team has remained intact baffles me.

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:52 pm
Jimathay
Stevo's Armpit




To add to that - here's our league placings since 2010. There's a very definite downward trend since that hot 2011 season.

Last year was a blip for a number of factors. Following the trend, around 10th this season is actually where we "should" be.

Also, as you say, zero Championships won during this period.

Image
-Long time lurker-

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:57 pm
Uncle Rico






Jimathay wrote:
To add to that - here's our league placings since 2010. There's a very definite downward trend since that hot 2011 season.

Last year was a blip for a number of factors. Following the trend, around 10th this season is actually where we "should" be.

Also, as you say, zero Championships won during this period.

Image


Great graph, they are brilliant aren't they?

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 4:56 pm
Wires71




That's the great thing about facts. Hard to argue against.

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:19 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss





Jimathay wrote:
To add to that - here's our league placings since 2010. There's a very definite downward trend since that hot 2011 season.

Last year was a blip for a number of factors. Following the trend, around 10th this season is actually where we "should" be.

Also, as you say, zero Championships won during this period.

Image

slightly misleading over 2014
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:53 pm
Uncle Rico






Wires71 wrote:
That's the great thing about facts. Hard to argue against.


Graphs aren't facts they are a representation of facts, alter the scale bar and our predicted malaise we should be 7th this year not 10th as the Jimathay states, whether that is a comfort or not we are where we are I suppose and we all agree it's not where we want to be.

Spike up to 1st or second next year and this evaluate over a longer time frame and year is the blip and as for your damning 'facts' the graph shows that 5 seasons out of 8 aren't that damning IMO but this is a whole different discussion to how much the fans are to blame

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:35 pm
Wires71




Uncle Rico wrote:
Graphs aren't facts they are a representation of facts, alter the scale bar and our predicted malaise we should be 7th this year not 10th as the Jimathay states, whether that is a comfort or not we are where we are I suppose and we all agree it's not where we want to be.

Spike up to 1st or second next year and this evaluate over a longer time frame and year is the blip and as for your damning 'facts' the graph shows that 5 seasons out of 8 aren't that damning IMO but this is a whole different discussion to how much the fans are to blame


Please show me anywhere in my post that I mentioned the word graph.

The league positions are fact though, and back up my personal interpretation of the facts that as a club we are declining, not ascending.
