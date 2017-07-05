rubber duckie wrote: When were were cr☆p we had good reason for it....we were in heavy debt.

There is no excuse for mediocre performances now.

Even when we're were broke, the team were trying. We loved them for it. We were not broken in defeat....except for cc draw defeats of course.

Absolute bullseye this. Said it numerous times, we were always the plucky underdog and fans and players gave their all.But we didn't have a pot to pee in. So the were mitigating circumstances for poor performances.What Smith has allowed to happen in the last 4-5 years is a total dereliction of duty end of story