WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How much are the fans responsible?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves How much are the fans responsible?

 
Post a reply

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 5:08 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3018
Location: Stuck in 1982
karetaker wrote:
I would if i had not already stopped going lol.


Just go for the sit in when they open the gates at the end of the game?

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:47 am
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 626
I feel that it will take a sit in and some fan anger for things to change the club see us as being in a slump and that new signings will get us out of it when its clear to see that there are some deficiencies in how we are approaching games so irrespective of playing staff it ill not change dramatically Imo

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:04 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 394
rubber duckie wrote:
When were were cr☆p we had good reason for it....we were in heavy debt.
There is no excuse for mediocre performances now.
Even when we're were broke, the team were trying. We loved them for it. We were not broken in defeat....except for cc draw defeats of course.


Absolute bullseye this. Said it numerous times, we were always the plucky underdog and fans and players gave their all.

But we didn't have a pot to pee in. So the were mitigating circumstances for poor performances.

What Smith has allowed to happen in the last 4-5 years is a total dereliction of duty end of story
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: anthonyspiers, Ashton Bears, Barbed Wire, barham red, Builth Wells Wire, Darwinsdad, Ganson's Optician, Jack Pepsi, karetaker, lister, Longbarn Wire, Mable_Syrup, morrisseyisawire, Moving Forward, Old Man John, Sandwich Wire, Shazbaz, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Tiz Lad, WalterWizard, Who are ya!!, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall and 337 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,2381,97176,0814,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM