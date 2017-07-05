Wires71 wrote:

Thanks for clarifying.



The board and owner are only custodians of the club. Many fans like me have seen numerous board members and owners come and go over time. The club is an embodiment of the passion of the fanbase and community. The entire raison d'etre of the club is to entertain and represent the aims, expectations and ambitions of the fanbase. The fanbase is the heart and soul of the club.

If the club is not delivering to it's purpose the fan base have a responsibility to voice displeasure, in my view.



In the past we had fans (myself included) that would hold sit ins or congregate outside the main entrance after the match who were vocal in their expression of dissatisfaction of the current plight. I've seen a few in my time and they do seem to precipitate a change. The Cullen/Castleford sit in 2008 and the Anderson/London evening in 2002 in recent memory.



But I don't see any of that now. There just seems to be 3 camps. 1) Those who clap and cheer come what may AKA "stripeys" 2) Those silently trudging off with an air of frustration and defeatism, and of course, 3) The invisible lot who have simply stopped going (until things change or forever)