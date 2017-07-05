WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How much are the fans responsible?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:21 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3194
Location: warrington
Wires71 wrote:
Thanks for clarifying.

The board and owner are only custodians of the club. Many fans like me have seen numerous board members and owners come and go over time. The club is an embodiment of the passion of the fanbase and community. The entire raison d'etre of the club is to entertain and represent the aims, expectations and ambitions of the fanbase. The fanbase is the heart and soul of the club.
If the club is not delivering to it's purpose the fan base have a responsibility to voice displeasure, in my view.

In the past we had fans (myself included) that would hold sit ins or congregate outside the main entrance after the match who were vocal in their expression of dissatisfaction of the current plight. I've seen a few in my time and they do seem to precipitate a change. The Cullen/Castleford sit in 2008 and the Anderson/London evening in 2002 in recent memory.

But I don't see any of that now. There just seems to be 3 camps. 1) Those who clap and cheer come what may AKA "stripeys" 2) Those silently trudging off with an air of frustration and defeatism, and of course, 3) The invisible lot who have simply stopped going (until things change or forever)


What you say is spot on and i enjoy your posts. But what do you suggest we do, these sit ins and congregations round main entrance dont happen without a leader or a group if friends doing this and then others see it and join in. Back in the day i think we had a more adult following these days its full of kids who spend more time looking at their facebook page tham actually watching the game.

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:29 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35352
Location: "The cuss i will?"
karetaker wrote:
Seen a few comments now that mention the happy clapper facebook clan, is this were they got their 95% are still behind us quote from?. If that's the case why are people on here not posting their frustrations on that page aswell.



That poop on facebook, makes you think china and north Korea are right over their internet policy. It shouldn't be for everyone.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:32 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35352
Location: "The cuss i will?"
karetaker wrote:
What you say is spot on and i enjoy your posts. But what do you suggest we do, these sit ins and congregations round main entrance dont happen without a leader or a group if friends doing this and then others see it and join in. Back in the day i think we had a more adult following these days its full of kids who spend more time looking at their facebook page tham actually watching the game.



Well you're right there, the drummers are a bunch of mouthy kids, who seem to slink off early now, generally(in the south anyway) at full time you're left with the family element, who are desperate to get a high five off ash or Julian's headguard. The rest in the stand are politely applauding.

I've not seen one person throw their season ticket on the pitch at a player so far this year.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:54 am
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 267
Location: Dubai
We've had so many years of mediocrity prior to the boom, maybe we are just reverting to what we know best and accepting being crap.

There's more apathy in the stands than on the pitch, possibly even more apathy than a Tony Smith motivational-speaking conference... it's a horrible atmosphere and without radical (perhaps even Divine) intervention we are going to slump right down into the lower leagues.

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:01 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3194
Location: warrington
easyWire wrote:
We've had so many years of mediocrity prior to the boom, maybe we are just reverting to what we know best and accepting being crap.

There's more apathy in the stands than on the pitch, possibly even more apathy than a Tony Smith motivational-speaking conference... it's a horrible atmosphere and without radical (perhaps even Divine) intervention we are going to slump right down into the lower leagues.


But back in the day when were crap is a lot different than now, the stadium the training facilities, infact everything about the club is so much better than back then, that what we a dishing up now is just unaceptable.

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:22 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8801
karetaker wrote:
What you say is spot on and i enjoy your posts. But what do you suggest we do, these sit ins and congregations round main entrance dont happen without a leader or a group if friends doing this and then others see it and join in. Back in the day i think we had a more adult following these days its full of kids who spend more time looking at their facebook page tham actually watching the game.


OK that's a fair point. Who would join me if I were to sit down in the south after the Leigh game?

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:41 pm
Oxford Exile User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3651
Location: Its in the name
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
That poop on facebook, makes you think china and north Korea are right over their internet policy. It shouldn't be for everyone.


Lol! Yep I think they might be on to something.

Whatever you do, when on Facebook....don't mention the shape of the planet, the dinosaurs, evolution or our average error count.
Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 3:56 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 251
easyWire wrote:
And the first thing the CEO did to save the struggling clothes business was immediately re-structure the management below him.

But that CEO hadn't just been promoted from working directly beneath the managers he now needed to replace.

It's an awkward scenario that we shouldn't be in - it's all too closely knit.


It is peculiar to appoint a CEO with experience in a national body, only then to appoint someone from the dressing room.

With no offence to the incumbent (I really mean it), he doesn't have the working knowledge and little black book of contacts we so really needed when we brought in Roger.

Makes me wonder if he massively dropped his salary expectations, and what we were offering isn't of any interest to a hard hitter we may or may not need/deserve.

More questions than answers!
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Fozzysalforddevil, Gazwire, karetaker, King of the North, leslie boyd, lister, Longbarn Wire, MrFlibble, Or thane, rubber duckie, Rugby, Sandwich Wire, ScouseWire, silver2, Uppo58, wire-flyer, wolfie wales and 265 guests

