Wires71 wrote:



Clearly someone is giving the wrong impression if Hill thinks 95% of the fans are behind Smith and Agar. I'm struggling to see what this post offers beyond that of the OP, which in itself was a question.Clearly someone is giving the wrong impression if Hill thinks 95% of the fans are behind Smith and Agar.

Yes, the OP was a question, but the responses to that question from those that feel there is a responsibility from the fans haven't really given any solid reasoning. The answers so far have been about about fan apathy/being content/stripey Nigels/glory hunters etc, and seem to be more about having a pop at sections of our fanbase, rather than actually answering the OP. The answers so far have not actually addressed the question of "how are we responsible"?So I was merely asking a clear and concise question to those, in the hope of seeing some actual reasoning as to why they think the fans have a level of responsibility for our current woes, rather than having more pointless answers along the lines of "I've supported the wire since 1875, one year before they were even formed, when I used to sneak into the games after digging the Manchester ship canal, and the problem with our fans today is that ruddy drummer"