yep defo the fans fault and not the likes of brown hughes sims russell slug lineham dwyer cooper hill and anyone else thats giving there all week in week out..as a punishment we should be frog marched to the halliwell jones to buy a season ticket for next season..yours faithfully nigel
They are symptoms of the issue, not the cause. If you sign players that are of inferior quality to the other clubs don't be surprised when you find yourself lower in the league than them.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:50 pm
I think this is a genuinely interesting debate to be had.
However I've not yet seen anything on here that gives a credible argument for us fans taking part of the blame. Saying we need to be more demanding is a wishy-washy statement worthy of a Tony Smith press conference. Also, Does Smith sit in his office and think "I need to change something here", but then checks Facebook, and sees the "lemmings" posting positives after we lose, then says "Ah, no the fans have my back". Of course not.
So in all seriousness, what would people say, specifically, is the role or job of the fans?
And therefore, as this season has been a disaster, what have we been doing wrong within that role that has contributed to where we now are?
Tue Jul 04, 2017 3:10 pm
I think this is a genuinely interesting debate to be had.
However I've not yet seen anything on here that gives a credible argument for us fans taking part of the blame. Saying we need to be more demanding is a wishy-washy statement worthy of a Tony Smith press conference. Also, Does Smith sit in his office and think "I need to change something here", but then checks Facebook, and sees the "lemmings" posting positives after we lose, then says "Ah, no the fans have my back". Of course not.
So in all seriousness, what would people say, specifically, is the role or job of the fans?
And therefore, as this season has been a disaster, what have we been doing wrong within that role that has contributed to where we now are?
I'm struggling to see what this post offers beyond that of the OP, which in itself was a question.
Clearly someone is giving the wrong impression if Hill thinks 95% of the fans are behind Smith and Agar.
Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:27 am
I'm struggling to see what this post offers beyond that of the OP, which in itself was a question.
Clearly someone is giving the wrong impression if Hill thinks 95% of the fans are behind Smith and Agar.
Yes, the OP was a question, but the responses to that question from those that feel there is a responsibility from the fans haven't really given any solid reasoning. The answers so far have been about about fan apathy/being content/stripey Nigels/glory hunters etc, and seem to be more about having a pop at sections of our fanbase, rather than actually answering the OP. The answers so far have not actually addressed the question of "how are we responsible"?
So I was merely asking a clear and concise question to those, in the hope of seeing some actual reasoning as to why they think the fans have a level of responsibility for our current woes, rather than having more pointless answers along the lines of "I've supported the wire since 1875, one year before they were even formed, when I used to sneak into the games after digging the Manchester ship canal, and the problem with our fans today is that ruddy drummer"
Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:20 am
Apart from the hard core fans who turn up week in week out because they have wasted money on season tickets, the walk up supporters should be a guide to how well the club is seen to be doing. They are the eyes on the product being served up on the pitch & if they don't like what they see they will stay away. Just like M&S losing customers to shops whose clothing appeals to more women. If you don't like what is on sale change your supplier.
Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:46 am
Apart from the hard core fans who turn up week in week out because they have wasted money on season tickets, the walk up supporters should be a guide to how well the club is seen to be doing. They are the eyes on the product being served up on the pitch & if they don't like what they see they will stay away. Just like M&S losing customers to shops whose clothing appeals to more women. If you don't like what is on sale change your supplier.
And the first thing the CEO did to save the struggling clothes business was immediately re-structure the management below him.
But that CEO hadn't just been promoted from working directly beneath the managers he now needed to replace.
It's an awkward scenario that we shouldn't be in - it's all too closely knit.
Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:08 am
Have we found ourselves with an unthought out consequence of the game turning professional ? Pre superleague ,players had jobs that they were still doing when their playing days were over & could easily carry on being employed. Is there now an obligation to find jobs within clubs because they can't all become sports scientists & are we finding that there are now too many old boy networks in clubs. Not all ex players can fit into the general employment population. So do clubs carry on with this system or ,in our case,is a hatchet man director of rugby needed to root out whatever is sapping the energy from the club? Is the cost of our back room hitting our power to spend on players ?
