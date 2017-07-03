WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How much are the fans responsible?

How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 4:57 pm
Wires71




Continuing the theme do the fans need to take some responsibility?

After all we have legion "Stripey Nigels" singing Der Der Der Ser, slurping down their two pinters resplendent in their 8XL replicas clapping the players off after another defeat and still following in decent numbers. Like the lemmings on Facebook who still post "Hard luck Wire" after a right royal reaming by Huddersfield when luck has nothing to do with it. They accept the dog poop served up each week and still they come back asking for more hoping for a different flavour. They also have a very small imagination as they cannot think past Smith as coach. Worst still they have a go at anyone who thinks "hang on, this is crap, we should be better than this".

Maybe if they were a little more demanding of the club's custodians we would get a winning culture at the club as we would not tolerate this garbage we have had to see this season. Saints fans got rid of Cunningham.

Instead we have got a club the Nigels deserve. A laughing stock.

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 5:34 pm
ratticusfinch






I agree. Fans play a huge part in setting the culture at a club and a LOT of ours are content to have us as plucky also rans with no real right to be up there challenging the big boys. I include some close friends in that bracket and most of it is based on the preceding 30 years. 'We've been rubbish for ages so be thankful' kind of attitude. We used to be called the man city of rugby league and the comparison still stands as despite their league titles if i was a city fan id be expecting even more with what's at their disposal. Ps city have done better than us, we're laughable.


Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 5:44 pm
sir adrian morley






yep defo the fans fault and not the likes of brown hughes sims russell slug lineham dwyer cooper hill and anyone else thats giving there all week in week out..as a punishment we should be frog marched to the halliwell jones to buy a season ticket for next season..yours faithfully nigel

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 5:52 pm
worthing wire





ratticusfinch wrote:
I agree. Fans play a huge part in setting the culture at a club and a LOT of ours are content to have us as plucky also rans with no real right to be up there challenging the big boys. I include some close friends in that bracket and most of it is based on the preceding 30 years. 'We've been rubbish for ages so be thankful' kind of attitude. We used to be called the man city of rugby league and the comparison still stands as despite their league titles if i was a city fan id be expecting even more with what's at their disposal. Ps city have done better than us, we're laughable.


City signed up the widely trumpeted "best coach in the world" last season and won bugger all. Admittedly, they weren't as crap as Wire have been, but just saying anyway :wink:

I'm firmly in the Smith Out camp in any case
Rob_Wire wrote:
:lol: :lol: Best thread for ages on here!


Tin Soldier wrote:
Reply of the year. :lol: :lol:

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 6:36 pm
ninearches





An English coach would have been booted out long before we got to this stage ,Cullen & Lowes for instance. There seems to be an attitude around our Mr Smith that says "because he is a Aussie he must be good."

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:36 pm
the flying biscuit






sir adrian morley wrote:
yep defo the fans fault and not the likes of brown hughes sims russell slug lineham dwyer cooper hill and anyone else thats giving there all week in week out..as a punishment we should be frog marched to the halliwell jones to buy a season ticket for next season..yours faithfully nigel



What I dont get is when we were historically rubbish and then Peter Deakin came in and things looked positive off the pitch, fans demanded more on the pitch. When we got trounced by a rubbish Huddersfield the fans had a sit in.

when we got beat by a rubbish Huddersfield this year fans simply said ahhh But we couldnt handle Danny Brough...he's still quality.

Danny Brough ......!!! he's 6 months younger than Gidley..........



Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:43 pm
rubber duckie





I'd have broke the bank for Danny Brough 6 years ago as it was obvious Lee Briers was coming to an end.

However TS went public and criticised Brough for speaking out against McBanana(England coach abroad!)...so that basically put that to bed.
Still Danny Brough needs a quality front row to shine...hence patchy form at Hudds, and we don't have that at Wire at present, so Brough would likely end up as another poor signing.


Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:28 am
Snaggletooth





The trouble is that the club, the coaches, the players and a number of fans have sat back "fat, dumb and happy" at recent successes.

The reality is that we have been sliding down since 2012 (our last success), TS has not recruited well and chosen a very poor second man. The level of players arriving has steadily got worse as the seasons tick by with no one on the board seemingly putting their foot down, instead the club blindly back TS and his requirements.

The fans have every right to question this down turn, in the past I have witnessed very vigorous protests by fans at the way seasons turn out. We are now at the result of the "taking part counts more than winning" era, people now put up with rubbish.

If we demand success and not put up with trash players and/or losing finals in the way we have things will change for the better.

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:17 am
karetaker






Ive been watching Wire since 1970, so im pretty qualified to remember the crap. My thoughts about today's fans is i think a lot only started following once we started to get success so dont know any better, maybe im way off but thats how i see it and thats why i think they are not annoyed as some of the old brigade. Im peed off because i remember the dark days and so i cant except where we are now given how the club is a lot better off than the bad old days.

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, AndyH, bbfc00, Builth Wells Wire, Johnkendal, karetaker, lister, marshman777, MortigiTempo, POSTL, rubber duckie, ScottyWire, The Riddler, Top Saint, WF Rhino and 206 guests

