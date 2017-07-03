WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How much are the fans responsible?

How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 4:57 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8781
Continuing the theme do the fans need to take some responsibility?

After all we have legion "Stripey Nigels" singing Der Der Der Ser, slurping down their two pinters resplendent in their 8XL replicas clapping the players off after another defeat and still following in decent numbers. Like the lemmings on Facebook who still post "Hard luck Wire" after a right royal reaming by Huddersfield when luck has nothing to do with it. They accept the dog poop served up each week and still they come back asking for more hoping for a different flavour. They also have a very small imagination as they cannot think past Smith as coach. Worst still they have a go at anyone who thinks "hang on, this is crap, we should be better than this".

Maybe if they were a little more demanding of the club's custodians we would get a winning culture at the club as we would not tolerate this garbage we have had to see this season. Saints fans got rid of Cunningham.

Instead we have got a club the Nigels deserve. A laughing stock.

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 5:34 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 709
Location: Warrington
I agree. Fans play a huge part in setting the culture at a club and a LOT of ours are content to have us as plucky also rans with no real right to be up there challenging the big boys. I include some close friends in that bracket and most of it is based on the preceding 30 years. 'We've been rubbish for ages so be thankful' kind of attitude. We used to be called the man city of rugby league and the comparison still stands as despite their league titles if i was a city fan id be expecting even more with what's at their disposal. Ps city have done better than us, we're laughable.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 5:44 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6618
Location: Home sweet home
yep defo the fans fault and not the likes of brown hughes sims russell slug lineham dwyer cooper hill and anyone else thats giving there all week in week out..as a punishment we should be frog marched to the halliwell jones to buy a season ticket for next season..yours faithfully nigel

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 5:52 pm
worthing wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Nov 25, 2005 4:02 pm
Posts: 2948
ratticusfinch wrote:
I agree. Fans play a huge part in setting the culture at a club and a LOT of ours are content to have us as plucky also rans with no real right to be up there challenging the big boys. I include some close friends in that bracket and most of it is based on the preceding 30 years. 'We've been rubbish for ages so be thankful' kind of attitude. We used to be called the man city of rugby league and the comparison still stands as despite their league titles if i was a city fan id be expecting even more with what's at their disposal. Ps city have done better than us, we're laughable.


City signed up the widely trumpeted "best coach in the world" last season and won bugger all. Admittedly, they weren't as crap as Wire have been, but just saying anyway :wink:

I'm firmly in the Smith Out camp in any case
Rob_Wire wrote:
:lol: :lol: Best thread for ages on here!


Tin Soldier wrote:
Reply of the year. :lol: :lol:

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 6:36 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3157
Location: newton-le-willows
An English coach would have been booted out long before we got to this stage ,Cullen & Lowes for instance. There seems to be an attitude around our Mr Smith that says "because he is a Aussie he must be good."

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:36 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5334
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
sir adrian morley wrote:
yep defo the fans fault and not the likes of brown hughes sims russell slug lineham dwyer cooper hill and anyone else thats giving there all week in week out..as a punishment we should be frog marched to the halliwell jones to buy a season ticket for next season..yours faithfully nigel



What I dont get is when we were historically rubbish and then Peter Deakin came in and things looked positive off the pitch, fans demanded more on the pitch. When we got trounced by a rubbish Huddersfield the fans had a sit in.

when we got beat by a rubbish Huddersfield this year fans simply said ahhh But we couldnt handle Danny Brough...he's still quality.

Danny Brough ......!!! he's 6 months younger than Gidley..........
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:43 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8163
I'd have broke the bank for Danny Brough 6 years ago as it was obvious Lee Briers was coming to an end.

However TS went public and criticised Brough for speaking out against McBanana(England coach abroad!)...so that basically put that to bed.
Still Danny Brough needs a quality front row to shine...hence patchy form at Hudds, and we don't have that at Wire at present, so Brough would likely end up as another poor signing.
once a wire always a wire

