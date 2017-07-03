WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How much are the fans responsible?

How much are the fans responsible?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 4:57 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8781
Continuing the theme do the fans need to take some responsibility?

After all we have legion "Stripey Nigels" singing Der Der Der Ser, slurping down their two pinters resplendent in their 8XL replicas clapping the players off after another defeat and still following in decent numbers. Like the lemmings on Facebook who still post "Hard luck Wire" after a right royal reaming by Huddersfield when luck has nothing to do with it. They accept the dog poop served up each week and still they come back asking for more hoping for a different flavour. They also have a very small imagination as they cannot think past Smith as coach. Worst still they have a go at anyone who thinks "hang on, this is crap, we should be better than this".

Maybe if they were a little more demanding of the club's custodians we would get a winning culture at the club as we would not tolerate this garbage we have had to see this season. Saints fans got rid of Cunningham.

Instead we have got a club the Nigels deserve. A laughing stock.

