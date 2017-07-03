WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Official Site & the RFL input

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC Official Site & the RFL input

 
Post a reply

Official Site & the RFL input

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:55 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6522
Yet again wrong info posted .
Barnett scored 2 tries & Tali kicked a goal .

CH says it is not the clubs fault but it is pathetic where do the RFL get the info from. The stats quoted are wrong . It is nearly as bad as the BBC site.

It is bad enough watching poor rugby !

Someone please sort it out ! the site & the rugby .

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barrajacks, wahs, Wanderer, weighman and 51 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,8642,00776,0694,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM