Yet again wrong info posted .
Barnett scored 2 tries & Tali kicked a goal .
CH says it is not the clubs fault but it is pathetic where do the RFL get the info from. The stats quoted are wrong . It is nearly as bad as the BBC site.
It is bad enough watching poor rugby !
Someone please sort it out ! the site & the rugby .
