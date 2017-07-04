WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lyne and Hirst

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:38 pm
Big lads mate
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3122
Absolute joke , I've had bigger knocks on my todgers end. My my :roll: they don't like Wakefield do they :WALL:

Re: Lyne and Hirst

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:58 pm
KevW60349
Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 319
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Well it's a good job you're not in charge then.
Arundel has the two qualities that a centre needs, he can tackle and knows when to pass.

Exactly my thoughts also. :)

Re: Lyne and Hirst

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:05 pm
wakeytrin
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2663
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
MC on twitter says they are appealing the ban.
