Re: Lyne and Hirst

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:24 am
NEwildcat






Club going to appeal against Lyne charge.


Re: Lyne and Hirst

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:21 pm
chissitt





NEwildcat wrote:
Club going to appeal against Lyne charge

Is that a question or a statement.

Re: Lyne and Hirst

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:36 pm
NEwildcat






chissitt wrote:
Is that a question or a statement.

Statement

Re: Lyne and Hirst

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:44 pm
chissitt





NEwildcat wrote:
Statement

Good,cheers bud wasn't sure :thumb:

Re: Lyne and Hirst

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:45 pm
NEwildcat






Chester said they have footage that indicates there was nothing in the tackle to punish him for.

Re: Lyne and Hirst

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 3:51 pm
Willzay





NEwildcat wrote:
Chester said they have footage that indicates there was nothing in the tackle to punish him for.


Yes but we know from past experience what the DP can do with video footage
I will jump for joy when Peter Box is six feet under.
