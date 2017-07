Just watched game back in Trinity tv and got to say they are two of the softest crusher tackles I've seen! Absolutely nothing in either for me...feel for Dagger s don't like seeing anyone get stretchered off but there was zero intent to injure from Reece...Keegan's was an even bigger joke...you could see from the position his leg was in no pressure was applied...on that one I'd even go as far to say Clark played for a penalty! Funny thing about that one is just seconds before you can hear CC say to change Hirst for Huby next time we get ball..!