Update for Week 20
For the record, the answers for the bonus were:
Halifax: Will Sharp
Bulls: Ethan Ryan
Nearly everyone went for Murrell, so nobody got the 'double bonus'. In fact I was the only person who correctly guessed Sharp (based purely on the fact that he was MoM last week!). A few of you did get Ethan Ryan though...
Here's the updated table with just three weeks to go before the split
Fr13day 165
Johnbulls 161
roger daly 160
FevGrinder 158
paulwalker71 153
Steel City Bull 149
jayb 144
tackler tommo 142
Bullnorthern 141
Ferocious Aardvark 139
DrFeelgood 134
Le Penguin 134
Nelson 134
Bull Mania 132
rambull1967 132
zapperbull 131
broadybulls87 130
Bulls4 127
Herr Rigsby 126
RickyF1 125
jackmac452 121
BD20 Cougar 120
Bullseye 118
charlie caroli 118
Bent & Bongser 113
Hamster Chops 113
tigertot 113
Bendybulls 112
BiltonRobin 111
childofthenorthern 110
GazzaBull 105
Duckman 104
glow 104
Smack him Jimmy 102
RAB2411 86
Fevxr2i 81
Bulls Boy 2011 79
Jimmy 4 Bradford 69
daveyz999 68
Micky the travelling friend 58
Sir Harold Facey 58
Pumpetypump 55
ThePimp007 55
SLPTom 40
josefw 31
Hooligan27 30
vbfg 24
bowlingboy 22
Broad Ings Warrior 7
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3
