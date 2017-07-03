Update for Week 20For the record, the answers for the bonus were:Halifax: Will SharpBulls: Ethan RyanNearly everyone went for Murrell, so nobody got the 'double bonus'. In fact I was the only person who correctly guessed Sharp(based purely on the fact that he was MoM last week!). A few of you did get Ethan Ryan though...Here's the updated table with just three weeks to go before the splitFr13day 165Johnbulls 161roger daly 160FevGrinder 158paulwalker71 153Steel City Bull 149jayb 144tackler tommo 142Bullnorthern 141Ferocious Aardvark 139DrFeelgood 134Le Penguin 134Nelson 134Bull Mania 132rambull1967 132zapperbull 131broadybulls87 130Bulls4 127Herr Rigsby 126RickyF1 125jackmac452 121BD20 Cougar 120Bullseye 118charlie caroli 118Bent & Bongser 113Hamster Chops 113tigertot 113Bendybulls 112BiltonRobin 111childofthenorthern 110GazzaBull 105Duckman 104glow 104Smack him Jimmy 102RAB2411 86Fevxr2i 81Bulls Boy 2011 79Jimmy 4 Bradford 69daveyz999 68Micky the travelling friend 58Sir Harold Facey 58Pumpetypump 55ThePimp007 55SLPTom 40josefw 31Hooligan27 30vbfg 24bowlingboy 22Broad Ings Warrior 7bobsmyuncle 3MicktheGled 3