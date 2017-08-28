WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryan & Bentley

Re: Ryan & Bentley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 5:24 pm
bringbackjimmy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:06 pm
Posts: 18
Doesn't make much sense to me, from Bentley's progression point of view. Not unless we're staying in this league and not dropping down into the pit of doom :?
Re: Ryan & Bentley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:40 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 444
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
dddooommm wrote:
Karl Harrison claiming that Saints will loan us back James Bentey next season. Fantastic news if true.


But why? We don't have any players signed (apart from one), no coach, no money and no ideas

What do we have for sure? Just a hatful of promises from our ever silent overlord and a whole boatload of conspiracy theories.
Why would he be promised back to play for a team in the third tier?

And then why would he rejoin this shambles? Does he like the ever present visits to coffee shops and chicken restaurants with players who can't be @rsed THAT much? What is he going to learn from Toovey (if he is still here) that he hasn't learned already (because statically we were doing better when the kit man was in charge)?

I'm not saying it's not true, I just can't see what he is going to get out of it as opposed to being a young player in a professional, high performing sports club like Saint Helens.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Re: Ryan & Bentley
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:26 am
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 30, 2010 10:36 am
Posts: 228
This isn't trolling but how many young players have Bradford done exactly the same thing to and taken them from other clubs in the past.
What goes round comes round I'm affraid.
That's how our sport works. I'm pretty sure Ethanol Ryan was a product of the Keighley scholarship when he started.
Re: Ryan & Bentley
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:25 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27152
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Mr Hicks wrote:
This isn't trolling but how many young players have Bradford done exactly the same thing to and taken them from other clubs in the past.
What goes round comes round I'm affraid.
That's how our sport works. I'm pretty sure Ethanol Ryan was a product of the Keighley scholarship when he started.


You're right but I'd say on balance we've contributed more than we've taken by now.

You could say Keighley plucked Ryan from Bradford since he was at Queensbury and West Bowling before he went on scholarship there :wink:

Is Ethanol his full name :wink: :lol:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Ryan & Bentley
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:55 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4419
Location: Bradford
St Helens Academy - rated outstanding
Huddersfield Academy - rated outstanding
Bradford Bulls Academy - rated 'requires improvement'

So why the hell are these clubs not producing their own talented youngsters if their academies are so good?

Salford continue to be the only SL team with no academy (I believe Leigh will start theirs up again next season if they stay in SL). I really hope they get shafted by this if franchising ever returns.
We remain the only club outside of SL to run our own academy setup. Technically KR have one but it's run jointly with FC.

Edit: Halifax have an academy don't they? How come they didn't get a rating?
Re: Ryan & Bentley
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:06 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4734
Nothus wrote:
St Helens Academy - rated outstanding
Huddersfield Academy - rated outstanding
Bradford Bulls Academy - rated 'requires improvement'

So why the hell are these clubs not producing their own talented youngsters if their academies are so good?

Salford continue to be the only SL team with no academy (I believe Leigh will start theirs up again next season if they stay in SL). I really hope they get shafted by this if franchising ever returns.
We remain the only club outside of SL to run our own academy setup. Technically KR have one but it's run jointly with FC.

Edit: Halifax have an academy don't they? How come they didn't get a rating?



Very good points. Was reading the FC & Leeds boards the other day, and some are unhappy at their academies, yet have got outstanding ratings. Some Leeds fans in particular were unhappy at the development of their players (who have Leeds brought through in last 3 years that has cemented their place in the team or gone on to international level) Oh well, hopefully we'll get some off-field stability and our not so good academy will continue producing and developing players.

Halifax have a reserves, not an academy i believe.
Re: Ryan & Bentley
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:24 am
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9133
Location: bradford
Nothus wrote:
St Helens Academy - rated outstanding
Huddersfield Academy - rated outstanding
Bradford Bulls Academy - rated 'requires improvement'

So why the hell are these clubs not producing their own talented youngsters if their academies are so good?

Salford continue to be the only SL team with no academy (I believe Leigh will start theirs up again next season if they stay in SL). I really hope they get shafted by this if franchising ever returns.
We remain the only club outside of SL to run our own academy setup. Technically KR have one but it's run jointly with FC.

Edit: Halifax have an academy don't they? How come they didn't get a rating?


IIRC our academy rating was lowered, despite us making improvements, at same as we dropped to championship. Almost like they werent prepared to acknowledge having a outstanding academy outside the SL.
Re: Ryan & Bentley
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:41 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9589
Location: Bradbados
I didn't realise Huddersfield had an academy. If they do and it's apparently rated so highly, why do they keep wanting our players? Seems to be something a tad dodgy about the ratings...
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Ryan & Bentley
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:03 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27152
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... utstanding

I think the marking of academies looks at a whole range of things, not just the numbers of players coming through into the first team. For example it looks at player welfare and education. It also favours those clubs with the resources to be able to provide more specialised coaching. I remember John B telling me last year when we were rated "good" that it would take significant investment to become "outstanding".

Our meltdown obviously hurt the academy. I remember John saying after the meltdown before the latest that a lot of work was needed to re-build. You could say we were in a worse position this year too so our "requires improvement" rating isn't surprising. What I hope is that the rumours of John B becoming head coach aren't true given that there is much to do to improve the academy and he's the best in the business for doing that job.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Ryan & Bentley
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:24 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3102
Bulliac wrote:
I didn't realise Huddersfield had an academy. If they do and it's apparently rated so highly, why do they keep wanting our players? Seems to be something a tad dodgy about the ratings...


Why does that surprise you? Look at how many ex Bulls Academy players who were in the last England World Cup squad..But we won't be missed.
