dddooommm wrote: Karl Harrison claiming that Saints will loan us back James Bentey next season. Fantastic news if true.

But why? We don't have any players signed (apart from one), no coach, no money and no ideasWhat do we have for sure? Just a hatful of promises from our ever silent overlord and a whole boatload of conspiracy theories.Why would he be promised back to play for a team in the third tier?And then why would he rejoin this shambles? Does he like the ever present visits to coffee shops and chicken restaurants with players who can't be @rsed THAT much? What is he going to learn from Toovey (if he is still here) that he hasn't learned already (because statically we were doing better when the kit man was in charge)?I'm not saying it's not true, I just can't see what he is going to get out of it as opposed to being a young player in a professional, high performing sports club like Saint Helens.