Re: Ryan & Bentley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 5:24 pm
bringbackjimmy User avatar
Doesn't make much sense to me, from Bentley's progression point of view. Not unless we're staying in this league and not dropping down into the pit of doom :?
Re: Ryan & Bentley
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:40 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
dddooommm wrote:
Karl Harrison claiming that Saints will loan us back James Bentey next season. Fantastic news if true.


But why? We don't have any players signed (apart from one), no coach, no money and no ideas

What do we have for sure? Just a hatful of promises from our ever silent overlord and a whole boatload of conspiracy theories.
Why would he be promised back to play for a team in the third tier?

And then why would he rejoin this shambles? Does he like the ever present visits to coffee shops and chicken restaurants with players who can't be @rsed THAT much? What is he going to learn from Toovey (if he is still here) that he hasn't learned already (because statically we were doing better when the kit man was in charge)?

I'm not saying it's not true, I just can't see what he is going to get out of it as opposed to being a young player in a professional, high performing sports club like Saint Helens.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Re: Ryan & Bentley
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:26 am
This isn't trolling but how many young players have Bradford done exactly the same thing to and taken them from other clubs in the past.
What goes round comes round I'm affraid.
That's how our sport works. I'm pretty sure Ethanol Ryan was a product of the Keighley scholarship when he started.
Re: Ryan & Bentley
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:25 am
Bullseye User avatar
Mr Hicks wrote:
This isn't trolling but how many young players have Bradford done exactly the same thing to and taken them from other clubs in the past.
What goes round comes round I'm affraid.
That's how our sport works. I'm pretty sure Ethanol Ryan was a product of the Keighley scholarship when he started.


You're right but I'd say on balance we've contributed more than we've taken by now.

You could say Keighley plucked Ryan from Bradford since he was at Queensbury and West Bowling before he went on scholarship there :wink:

Is Ethanol his full name :wink: :lol:
