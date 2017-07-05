Nothus wrote:
Eventually the penny will drop that the sport needs building from the ground up. Some SL supporters are already suggesting that there aren't enough players playing the game to support a 13 or 14 team super league.
They should never have voted to scrap the reserves structure. It should never have even been put to a vote in the first place. Clubs should have been made to run a reserves setup even if it meant doing so at the detriment of their first team squad.
Instead we have this farce where countless players reach the age of 19 and immediately find themselves in limbo or being passed from pillar to post, Rawsthorne being a perfect example.
This.
All this said and how can clubs be encouraged to commit to reserves set ups when even the RFL treat them with little respect. Fax's game tonight called off because the RFL can not provide a referee.
Edit: Seems the game was called off because Hull can not provide a doctor although the worry about a ref was true up to the game been called off.