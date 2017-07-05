WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryan & Bentley

Re: Ryan & Bentley

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:13 am
Nothus wrote:
Eventually the penny will drop that the sport needs building from the ground up. Some SL supporters are already suggesting that there aren't enough players playing the game to support a 13 or 14 team super league.
They should never have voted to scrap the reserves structure. It should never have even been put to a vote in the first place. Clubs should have been made to run a reserves setup even if it meant doing so at the detriment of their first team squad.
Instead we have this farce where countless players reach the age of 19 and immediately find themselves in limbo or being passed from pillar to post, Rawsthorne being a perfect example.


This.

All this said and how can clubs be encouraged to commit to reserves set ups when even the RFL treat them with little respect. Fax's game tonight called off because the RFL can not provide a referee.

Edit: Seems the game was called off because Hull can not provide a doctor although the worry about a ref was true up to the game been called off.
Re: Ryan & Bentley

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:13 am
Whilst I can clearly see the benefits of the idea of a minimum number of academy players in the side, it seems a little difficult to work out how it works in practice, to be honest.

Are we talking 5 from the 17 or five from the first team squad? If it's from the 17, what about injuries? Supposing a couple (or more) of the ex-academy lads are unavailable? Do you have to put in these players who maybe off-form just to make up the numbers? Will it possibly mean current academy lads been given more game time than is good for them, just to cover these gaps?

I agree that a five year plan is hopelessly long term to expect the RFL to manage it, but the club chairmen are also in the dock, as many are very short term and won't spend more than they feel they have to on the youngsters, and some clearly feel that figure is zippo.
Re: Ryan & Bentley

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:30 am
Well if Halifax can manage 4 players this year that are first team regulars that came through our reserves on a shoe string budget then SL teams should be able to manage it. Further to that we have 12 first team members who have either played their junior rugby in the area,come through our reserves, or are from the area. Of those 12 I believe there is only 1 of them that is not a "cast off" from other clubs which not only gives an idea what teams like Halifax are up against but also shows theres a lot of talent that goes to SL that would probably do better in a lower league developing at a bit of a slower rate or spending time with people that will be able to spend more of their time with them.

Re: Ryan & Bentley

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:21 am
Depending on their aspirations young players will always choose the offer which (they feel) suits them best. Some clubs have a better offer than others and some chairmen don't value youth training at all. Some players thrive in the 'hothouse' of a full academy and others are better served in a less intense junior system as operated by some amateur semi-pro clubs. Some players, for whatever reason, don't always make the choice which would serve them best. All these players are affected by the ridiculous situation of being in limbo if they can't make first team rugby by 19. The fact that such a great player as Jamie Peacock was into his twenties before being 'regular' in the Bradford side shows just how stupid it is.
