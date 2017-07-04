HamsterChops wrote: Probably because some clubs (Salford for example) don't have an academy. So they wouldn't even be able to bring that rule in for at least a few years to allow for teams to get the academy set up, and then produce players from it of a reasonable age to play first team (i.e. not 18 year old having to play just to satisfy the criteria, kinda like they did in a different way with Bradford...)

Agreed, could maybe look to introduce something like that gradually? I.e. start with 1 and gradually increase it over a period of time. That way teams have a while to start focusing on an academy and not throwing average players in who may not be good enough for SL. That'd be detrimental to the quality of the league and could reduce viewing figures, thus leaving clubs struggling financially.Good idea in prospect but as I think it'd need to be introduced slowly, the RFL would probably end up scrapping it after a few years knowing what they're like.