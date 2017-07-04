WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryan & Bentley

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:38 am
Mike Cooper and Ben Currie are the only Warrington academy products that have made it to the highest level recently that I can think of.

Remember John B was at Warrington a while too (98-2013). Cooper and Currie were his proteges.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:32 am
Bullnorthern wrote:
And I'm pleased Chalmers has made a firm commitment to continuing the Academy next year regardless of survival in the championship or relegation.


My view of the comments from Chalmers about the academy and a reserve side is that they see an opportunity to build a team around the academy products, leavened with experienced players, that will form the basis of a squad for the long march back to SL. There's already a few such players that are both good players and prepared to leave it all on the pitch, obviously r and b, Peltier gives it all, etc.
