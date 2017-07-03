WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryan & Bentley

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Ryan & Bentley

 
Post a reply

Re: Ryan & Bentley

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:08 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4337
Location: Bradford
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
I guess its all dependant on what sort of contract he is on as if its only a part time one then you have no chance of getting anything if a full time team comes in for him where as if its a full time one you may have a chance albeit a small one.


What? It has nothing to do with that.
It's determined by the age of the player at the point of him leaving his parent club.
Either way, it's a pittance and is in no way any kind of incentive to keep going through this bullsh*t cycle of developing quality players and immediately losing them the instant they show any potential whatsoever.

Re: Ryan & Bentley

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:27 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26833
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Posts like these get my goat and its not aimed at you Bullseye or even at Bradford for that matter, its more the system that is in place. Bradford are good at producing young players? Well its easy when you can go in to any catchment area and offer the bright lights of full time rugby isnt it, you are bound to "unearth" one or two gems. Just taking the all conquering Siddal U16 team from this year, how many of them will we see at Fax? Zero, we do not even get a look in, in the past though Bradford would have taken some of these players but as far as I know Bradford now hardly get a look in when it comes to the top young players and none of the players will be heading Bradford's way to produce so although you say its a shame other clubs are not as good as producing it will only be a short time now before the same will be said about Bradford.

Maybe the dig was aimed more at SL teams though and it that sense they will be like vultures knowing full well that if they want one of your players they can simply take them without having to pay a fee. The system is a shambles and until that changes the game as a whole will not improve and we will keep losing players who could have made it because they have nowhere to play.


I think you probably needed to pause for thought before you started this post GFB as that comment seems to be all over the place. So we signed O'Brien and Ollie Roberts from Siddal once. They're gone now. Ryan is a Bradford lad, Bentley from Oulton. Times have changed for Bradford as you acknowledge later. We can't compete on salaries or on SL glory, just having a good setup and track record of improving players.

Big clubs always have trawled catchments outside their area. Twas ever thus. We've been victims and beneficiaries of it over the years. So have Fax albeit more time the victim.

We've done very well taking on players that weren't wanted recently and turned them into decent prospects. Take Reiss Butterworth who made his league debut yesterday. Came through at Sharlston. Taken on by Fev then let go. We gave him a chance and he's taking it.

I guess my frustration is that we take a lot of lads who were initially overlooked by SL clubs, improve them and then those same SL clubs come in for them like vultures as you say. If only we could get our act together off the field we might have hung onto a few. Bradford lads like Whitehead and Bateman are instead in their prime elsewhere :-(
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Ryan & Bentley

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:33 pm
beefy1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Posts: 704
Bullseye wrote:
I think you probably needed to pause for thought before you started this post GFB as that comment seems to be all over the place. So we signed O'Brien and Ollie Roberts from Siddal once. They're gone now. Ryan is a Bradford lad, Bentley from Oulton. Times have changed for Bradford as you acknowledge later. We can't compete on salaries or on SL glory, just having a good setup and track record of improving players.

Big clubs always have trawled catchments outside their area. Twas ever thus. We've been victims and beneficiaries of it over the years. So have Fax albeit more time the victim.

We've done very well taking on players that weren't wanted recently and turned them into decent prospects. Take Reiss Butterworth who made his league debut yesterday. Came through at Sharlston. Taken on by Fev then let go. We gave him a chance and he's taking it.

I guess my frustration is that we take a lot of lads who were initially overlooked by SL clubs, improve them and then those same SL clubs come in for them like vultures as you say. If only we could get our act together off the field we might have hung onto a few. Bradford lads like Whitehead and Bateman are instead in their prime elsewhere :-(

Butterworth played his junior rugby at Stanley Rangers I think. Sharlston have only recently set their junior section up.

I agree entirely with what you say in your post. The long and short of it is that the Bulls aren't as attractive a proposition as they used to be for young lads, so they have to find some rough diamonds from somewhere. The fact that players are getting a chance of first team rugby could see more wanting to join, but I fear that the club will become a stepping stone.

Re: Ryan & Bentley

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:36 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26833
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
John B told me he was at Sharlston but he could well have been at Stanley too.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Ryan & Bentley

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:44 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7560
Bullseye wrote:
I think you probably needed to pause for thought before you started this post GFB as that comment seems to be all over the place. So we signed O'Brien and Ollie Roberts from Siddal once. They're gone now. Ryan is a Bradford lad, Bentley from Oulton. Times have changed for Bradford as you acknowledge later. We can't compete on salaries or on SL glory, just having a good setup and track record of improving players.

Big clubs always have trawled catchments outside their area. Twas ever thus. We've been victims and beneficiaries of it over the years. So have Fax albeit more time the victim.

We've done very well taking on players that weren't wanted recently and turned them into decent prospects. Take Reiss Butterworth who made his league debut yesterday. Came through at Sharlston. Taken on by Fev then let go. We gave him a chance and he's taking it.

I guess my frustration is that we take a lot of lads who were initially overlooked by SL clubs, improve them and then those same SL clubs come in for them like vultures as you say. If only we could get our act together off the field we might have hung onto a few. Bradford lads like Whitehead and Bateman are instead in their prime elsewhere :-(


Yeah sorry I did notice my post was all over the place half way through typing it but thought what the heck it is Monday afternoon afterall. :D

Nick Rawsthorne another example in a player disregarded then improved only to go to a SL team and how did Fax do? We got diddly squat because of the old better standard of employment thing that I mentioned in my previous post. The question is firstly is it worth it for teams like us and the 2nd question is can we live without feeding off the scraps that the SL teams give us?

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Ryan & Bentley

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:46 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7560
Imagine an ideal world where players from catchment areas got assigned to their local pro clubs with funding from the RFL to improve them and also to pay the amateur club that produced them. Then they stay at that club for a minimum of say a couple of years and if a SL team or anyone wants to take them they have to pay a fee again with a % of that fee going to the amateur club. We can only dream of a system like that which could improve the whole game but the top clubs would never go for it.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Ryan & Bentley

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:52 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26833
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Nice idea in theory. Certainly think there's scope for improving the system, at the moment it must be disheartening for coaching staff to work hard to get a kid through to the first team to then seem him depart elsewhere. Community clubs get naff all out of it.

We have to suck it up I'm afraid. It's that or nothing until some madman with pots of money to waste (sorry invest) comes along.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, beefy1, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullsmad, chapylad, childofthenorthern, djhudds, Fr13daY, le penguin, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, vbfg and 211 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,8642,00776,0694,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM