Yeah think its too optimistic to keep these. Wish them both well. Funny how our best players last couple of years have been U19s breaking through who will be on next to nothing. Imagine if Marc Green had just not wasted £100,000s on people like Mathers etc and being more patient with the 19s. In 3 years time we would have had a home grown team to reckon with, with players of Ryan, Bentley, Oakes, Trueman, Butterworth, Hooley Scott.
Is the rule still in if we at least offer Bentley a contract and he decides to move on we still get a few due to him being U21 and HG? If not then that's a scandal and doesn't give any motivation or reward to those that can be bothered to invest in youth.