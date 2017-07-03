WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryan & Bentley

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:16 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26822
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
According to League Express St Helens are interested in them both and are watching them closely. 7 other clubs interested in Bentley too.

Does anyone expect them to stay with us next season? I for one would be very surprised.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:28 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3230
Location: Bradford
I'd be amazed if they haven't already signed elsewhere

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:43 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7554
paulwalker71 wrote:
I'd be amazed if they haven't already signed elsewhere


Along with a couple of others.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:56 pm
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4586
Yeah think its too optimistic to keep these. Wish them both well. Funny how our best players last couple of years have been U19s breaking through who will be on next to nothing. Imagine if Marc Green had just not wasted £100,000s on people like Mathers etc and being more patient with the 19s. In 3 years time we would have had a home grown team to reckon with, with players of Ryan, Bentley, Oakes, Trueman, Butterworth, Hooley Scott.

Is the rule still in if we at least offer Bentley a contract and he decides to move on we still get a few due to him being U21 and HG? If not then that's a scandal and doesn't give any motivation or reward to those that can be bothered to invest in youth.

