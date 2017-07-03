WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Danny Lockwood article

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 6:46 pm
wakeytrin wrote:
https://twitter.com/WakefieldTrust/status/881633119065059328


Best read I've had in ages. Well done Danny L. A very true picture I would imagine.

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 6:57 pm
A very telling last paragraph.
Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 7:37 pm
i read the article this morning. it is a good article, but it doesn't tell us anything we don't know except that Danny seems to know something about Rodney that we don't!

it is better to have Danny on our side than against us.

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 7:45 pm
I think it's an excellent article by a journalist who's got some bottle. A pity our local rag doesn't employ someone of this calibre!

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:53 pm
Question for the people on the original trust.....

Do you think the operation would run smoother from this point onwards if SRW walked away completely?

It seems like he's just leading a merry dance, as I'm sure most people agree. However if, as others have alluded to, SRW is offering the best chance of getting a stadium, surely then articles like this are damaging to the relationship between the 4 parties?

Just playing devil's advocate really but interested to see which way people think regarding this

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:19 pm
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
Question for the people on the original trust.....

Do you think the operation would run smoother from this point onwards if SRW walked away completely?

It seems like he's just leading a merry dance, as I'm sure most people agree. However if, as others have alluded to, SRW is offering the best chance of getting a stadium, surely then articles like this are damaging to the relationship between the 4 parties?

Just playing devil's advocate really but interested to see which way people think regarding this


Absolutely we believe it. Can we do anything about it - unsure. For. Now we have just said 'prove it'.
Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 10:37 pm
TrinityIHC wrote:
Hold control and scroll up on your mouse wheel :thumb:


Thanks HC, learn some thing new every day. great read, well done Danny.

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:00 am
Shouldn't Rodney count himself.lucky to not be locked up. Reading everything what's been going on the man is a absolute disgrace. 15 thousand of us should go to his house with rakes and tell him to deliver . Oh and Rodney Carter stays you clown!
Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:51 am
newgroundb4cas wrote:
Shouldn't Rodney count himself.lucky to not be locked up. Reading everything what's been going on the man is a absolute disgrace. 15 thousand of us should go to his house with rakes and tell him to deliver . Oh and Rodney Carter stays you clown!


If I were you I would be careful what you write about people on an open forum like this it could come back to bite you in respect of slander etc.
Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:05 am
Who's this Rodney Carter bloke? :D
