Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:08 pm
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006
Posts: 8795
rubber duckie wrote:
http://www.propersport.tv/tlt/ep-21-17

Here it is...


Good stuff. Such a contrast to the Excuse Meister. Who is closest to the truth? :?:

Tony Smith wrote:
"The thing that really hurt us was that they had five seven-tackle re-starts and, while that doesn't sound much, throw a penalty or two on top of that and it starts to mount"


Or...

Garry Schofield wrote:
"Absolutely pathetic"

Garry Schofield wrote:
"Attitude is a disgrace"

Garry Schofield wrote:
"Feeling sorry for themselves"

Garry Schofield wrote:
"No desire for jersey"

Garry Schofield wrote:
"They did what no sportsman should ever do - give in"

Garry Schofield wrote:
"No purpose or leadership"

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:43 pm
LJWire
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015
Posts: 192
Wires71 wrote:
Good stuff. Such a contrast to the Excuse Meister. Who is closest to the truth? :?:

Or...



And just remind me again of Garry's long & distinguished coaching career......

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:00 pm
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006
Posts: 8795
LJWire wrote:
And just remind me again of Garry's long & distinguished coaching career......


You don't need to be a weatherman to see which way the wind blows. :-) Garry Schofield is only echoing what many on here believe and he knows the game a lot more than I do.

So shall we take it you disagree with the Golden Boot Winning, Great Britain series winning Mr Schofield OBE? Was it down to the 7 tackle restarts?

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:39 pm
LJWire
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015
Posts: 192
Wires71 wrote:
You don't need to be a weatherman to see which way the wind blows. :-) Garry Schofield is only echoing what many on here believe and he knows the game a lot more than I do.

So shall we take it you disagree with the Golden Boot Winning, Great Britain series winning Mr Schofield OBE? Was it down to the 7 tackle restarts?


I can accept fans opinions about THEIR club because we are passionate & all want the same thing (our club to be successful) even if our opinions differ

The thing I was getting at was the Lineker effect where the greats get on their punditry pedestals & start digging out players/coaches without proving themselves as coaches/managers

Great players don't always make great coaches & he is proof of this

As Fergie said about Roy Keane when asked about his coaching career "He had a go"

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:37 pm
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012
Posts: 1412
Schofield is only saying what has been said on here, in the pubs of Warrington and on the terraces.

Specifically, the team has no grit, no leaders, no fight, no desire and no idea and, like everyone who has voiced similar opinions, he is absolutely spot on.
