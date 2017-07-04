Wires71 wrote: Garry Schofield is only echoing what many on here believe and he knows the game a lot more than I do.



So shall we take it you disagree with the Golden Boot Winning, Great Britain series winning Mr Schofield OBE? Was it down to the 7 tackle restarts? You don't need to be a weatherman to see which way the wind blows.

I can accept fans opinions about THEIR club because we are passionate & all want the same thing (our club to be successful) even if our opinions differThe thing I was getting at was the Lineker effect where the greats get on their punditry pedestals & start digging out players/coaches without proving themselves as coaches/managersGreat players don't always make great coaches & he is proof of thisAs Fergie said about Roy Keane when asked about his coaching career "He had a go"