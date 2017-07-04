LJWire wrote: And just remind me again of Garry's long & distinguished coaching career......

You don't need to be a weatherman to see which way the wind blows.Garry Schofield is only echoing what many on here believe and he knows the game a lot more than I do.So shall we take it you disagree with the Golden Boot Winning, Great Britain series winning Mr Schofield OBE? Was it down to the 7 tackle restarts?