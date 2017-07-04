rubber duckie wrote:
http://www.propersport.tv/tlt/ep-21-17
Here it is...
Good stuff. Such a contrast to the Excuse Meister. Who is closest to the truth?
Tony Smith wrote:
"The thing that really hurt us was that they had five seven-tackle re-starts and, while that doesn't sound much, throw a penalty or two on top of that and it starts to mount"
Or...
Garry Schofield wrote:
"Absolutely pathetic"
Garry Schofield wrote:
"Attitude is a disgrace"
Garry Schofield wrote:
"Feeling sorry for themselves"
Garry Schofield wrote:
"No desire for jersey"
Garry Schofield wrote:
"They did what no sportsman should ever do - give in"
Garry Schofield wrote:
"No purpose or leadership"