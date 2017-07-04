WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How much are the players responsibe?

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:01 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26840
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
IMO things have been allowed to drift and go stale at Wire. Failure in the GF last year was the signal to bring in a new man and some fresh ideas to take over from Smith and Agar. Smith's been around too long.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:14 pm
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 719
Draper probably left as he could see that Smith has too tight a grip on the club and therefore would struggle to get too many ideas through?

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:22 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8791
Smith's Brolly wrote:
On other hand, it is known he was happy to spend the clubs money, and all we got out of it was a new badge.


And fan engagement.
Membership
Surveys
Updated website
Social Media offering

What is odd is that 2 years ago the club appointed Draper because we needed a world class sports administrator who had contacts through the world of sport and politics, together with expertise and experience to handle budgets upwards of 8 figures. To re-model our offering and engage with the support base to build a world brand. Whereas now we need a novice lower/middle level manager.

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:28 pm
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3160
Location: newton-le-willows
Something definitely wrong at the Wire .

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 3:14 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 247
Wires71 wrote:
And fan engagement.
Membership
Surveys
Updated website
Social Media offering

What is odd is that 2 years ago the club appointed Draper because we needed a world class sports administrator who had contacts through the world of sport and politics, together with expertise and experience to handle budgets upwards of 8 figures. To re-model our offering and engage with the support base to build a world brand. Whereas now we need a novice lower/middle level manager.


Memberships are season tickets by any other name. Surveys have gone with the wind.
The website is better, but my dog colouring in the floor with a crayon would have been an improvement. As for social media & we wouldn't be privy to an increased improvement in cost per click, can only judge in engagement, and you can hashtag whatever you want, if we're losing, it's going to be negative responses. Only thing that get positive responses seem to be picking the bands.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 3:21 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8791
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Memberships are season tickets by any other name. Surveys have gone with the wind.
The website is better, but my dog colouring in the floor with a crayon would have been an improvement. As for social media & we wouldn't be privy to an increased improvement in cost per click, can only judge in engagement, and you can hashtag whatever you want, if we're losing, it's going to be negative responses. Only thing that get positive responses seem to be picking the bands.


I am only pointing out what he would cite as the achievements. Previous to Draper the club didn't actively harvest information on it's fan base. I certainly didn't receive targeted emails. I think he improved engagement.

No surprise after he left our "honours" board on the website doesn't go beyond 2015. I mean is it that hard?

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 3:25 pm
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3546
Location: In Between Days.
My suspicion is that the RFL wanted Draper, but clearly he had no experience within the game of RL. So... give him a job with Wires for a year before bringing him in.

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 3:40 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8166
There's a video published today from Schoey where he makes a direct but public message for players at Warrington....
Laying the blame for this demise directly at them. Not taking pride in their shirt. He makes the prospect of the £1m game very real to them.

I'm unable to copy the link. It's not short of what they should hear... If TS and Agar can't tell them... Schoey will.
once a wire always a wire

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 4:03 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 247
Wires71 wrote:
I am only pointing out what he would cite as the achievements. Previous to Draper the club didn't actively harvest information on it's fan base. I certainly didn't receive targeted emails. I think he improved engagement.

No surprise after he left our "honours" board on the website doesn't go beyond 2015. I mean is it that hard?


Fair points (lets be fair you're usually on same side as me). I suppose all those legacies fall away if they're not maintained. Certainly he refreshed things and brought in things we should already had ie databases of useful/beneficial customer details).
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
