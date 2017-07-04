Wires71 wrote: And fan engagement.

Membership

Surveys

Updated website

Social Media offering



What is odd is that 2 years ago the club appointed Draper because we needed a world class sports administrator who had contacts through the world of sport and politics, together with expertise and experience to handle budgets upwards of 8 figures. To re-model our offering and engage with the support base to build a world brand. Whereas now we need a novice lower/middle level manager.

Memberships are season tickets by any other name. Surveys have gone with the wind.The website is better, but my dog colouring in the floor with a crayon would have been an improvement. As for social media & we wouldn't be privy to an increased improvement in cost per click, can only judge in engagement, and you can hashtag whatever you want, if we're losing, it's going to be negative responses. Only thing that get positive responses seem to be picking the bands.