ratticusfinch wrote: Bar some of the youngsters Atkins is the only player who can hold his head high this season - the rest have ranged from below par to absolutely woeful.

Well, we don't know what is being said and done behind the scenes but Longbarns answer would be mine as well. The coach has to carry the can for the abysmal results this year, but the players also have a responsibility, and we seem to have gone from a situation where bad form predominated early season, to one where the majority of the players are not putting in the effort on the field. In Clark, Hill and Ratchford we have 3 internationals, yet living in the basement of SL. Even though we have weaknesses in key positions, logic would say we should be at least in the top 5 or 6 this year. It sounds as though the players have given up.