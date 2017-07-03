WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How much are the players responsibe?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves How much are the players responsibe?

 
Post a reply

How much are the players responsibe?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:03 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8160
How much of our situation are the players alone responsible for?
Are they letting TS and Agar down?

I'm not shying away from pointing a finger at Captain Hill no matter what the Leighther who thinks I'm a plum says. He's been bang average at the very best, captains knock my backside, he spends more time giving the opposition cheap penalties and having weekends away.
On the last couple of seasons showing...he's overrate.....or is it part of some sneaky plot....?



I've a feeling theres a conspiracy from senior big earners to condemn us to relegation and so be able to walk and get another big fat signing on contract. Don't they all stand to profit big from failure?
once a wire always a wire

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:15 pm
Longbarn Wire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 1024
Location: Warrington
The players have to be responsible for their poor showings. However, things go stale. It is also up to the coach to motivate and get the best out of his players....this is obviously not happening either. So in answer to your question, it is a bit of both IMO.

As for Hill. Never a captain in a million years. Top player, hes been great for us. Yes, hes been poor this year. Apart from Atkins (and im not his biggest fan) and Julien, who hasn't been poor? For me, Hill moans too much at the officials, back chats, when no matter what the decision he needs to be bollocking his players....'you've seen the ref is giving us nothing, dont give him an excuse to penalize you'.

Personally id have Ratch as captain.

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:18 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3009
Location: Stuck in 1982
A lot.

I'm not saying that to back up your conspiracy theories on voiding contracts and we will never really know the full facts on player unrest with the coaching team BUT where is their professional pride, why can't they play for each other and us?

Very disappointing and that's putting it mildly, has anyone of them got anywhere near never mind even met their expectations?

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:39 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 708
Location: Warrington
Bar some of the youngsters Atkins is the only player who can hold his head high this season - the rest have ranged from below par to absolutely woeful.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: How much are the players responsibe?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:55 pm
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3540
Location: In Between Days.
ratticusfinch wrote:
Bar some of the youngsters Atkins is the only player who can hold his head high this season - the rest have ranged from below par to absolutely woeful.


Well, we don't know what is being said and done behind the scenes but Longbarns answer would be mine as well. The coach has to carry the can for the abysmal results this year, but the players also have a responsibility, and we seem to have gone from a situation where bad form predominated early season, to one where the majority of the players are not putting in the effort on the field. In Clark, Hill and Ratchford we have 3 internationals, yet living in the basement of SL. Even though we have weaknesses in key positions, logic would say we should be at least in the top 5 or 6 this year. It sounds as though the players have given up.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, B V Bob, Gaz3376, Johnkendal, leslie boyd, Longbarn Wire, Paul2812, Philth, POSTL, Purplehaze, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, runningman29, Sandwich Wire, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, smokinjoe, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, The Speculator, Tiz Lad, Uncle Rico, Who are ya!!, Winslade's Offload, wire-flyer, WWRLFC78, zzhead and 355 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,7362,12676,0694,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM