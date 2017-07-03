How much of our situation are the players alone responsible for?
Are they letting TS and Agar down?
I'm not shying away from pointing a finger at Captain Hill no matter what the Leighther who thinks I'm a plum says. He's been bang average at the very best, captains knock my backside, he spends more time giving the opposition cheap penalties and having weekends away.
On the last couple of seasons showing...he's overrate.....or is it part of some sneaky plot....?
I've a feeling theres a conspiracy from senior big earners to condemn us to relegation and so be able to walk and get another big fat signing on contract. Don't they all stand to profit big from failure?
