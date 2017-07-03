The players have to be responsible for their poor showings. However, things go stale. It is also up to the coach to motivate and get the best out of his players....this is obviously not happening either. So in answer to your question, it is a bit of both IMO.



As for Hill. Never a captain in a million years. Top player, hes been great for us. Yes, hes been poor this year. Apart from Atkins (and im not his biggest fan) and Julien, who hasn't been poor? For me, Hill moans too much at the officials, back chats, when no matter what the decision he needs to be bollocking his players....'you've seen the ref is giving us nothing, dont give him an excuse to penalize you'.



Personally id have Ratch as captain.