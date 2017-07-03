Manu has played 53 mins so far this season, he's been a great servant to the New Zealand Warriors and a great finishers but has lost some of his pace. I believe he could do a good job in the super league - if he can stay fit.
The NZ warriors have said that no approach has been made yet though Vatuvai is exploring his options, also to boot hes one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, deepuspannus, Genehunt, Google Adsense [Bot], gunners guns13, Iggy79, Keiththered, Montyburns, new times, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, robsnan, shadrack, supersuperfc, The Horses Mouth, TOMCAT, Wire200# and 224 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|