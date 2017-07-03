WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Manu vatuvai

Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:22 am
Signed for Salford for 2018. Thoughts. For me could be a good signing.

Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:55 am
Will score tries for fun at Salford. Unstoppable from close to the line.
Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:58 am
Obviuously he's been a very good player. Yet another import though, who is on 'the wrong side' of 30. Said to have been "battling shoulder, knee, rib and hamstring injuries" in the past three seasons, when he made a total of 32 appearances. (only 1 this season)

So, he could be a (big) risk - does he remind you of anyone we have had on our books these past two years? :wink:

Mon Jul 03, 2017 6:47 pm
Manu has played 53 mins so far this season, he's been a great servant to the New Zealand Warriors and a great finishers but has lost some of his pace. I believe he could do a good job in the super league - if he can stay fit.

The NZ warriors have said that no approach has been made yet though Vatuvai is exploring his options, also to boot hes one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.

