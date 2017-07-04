WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben reynolds ?

Re: Ben reynolds ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:15 am
Ben Roberts best defensive half in Super League . Never seen him miss a tackle .

Re: Ben reynolds ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:15 am
takethetwo wrote:
Ben Roberts best defensive half in Super League . Never seen him miss a tackle .


Didn't see the last 10 seconds on Saturday then did you
Re: Ben reynolds ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:16 am
Just been told at Work that Warrington are after Ben for next year :( don't know how true but they are normally right. :(
Re: Ben reynolds ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:19 am
But how often is Roberts left to tackle a second rower that has a 10 yard run on him?

Sadly, our issue isn't just individual defenders, it's complete lack of organisation.

Re: Ben reynolds ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:20 am
ColD wrote:
Didn't see the last 10 seconds on Saturday then did you


Wrong Ben...

Re: Ben reynolds ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:24 am
LeythIg wrote:
Wrong Ben...


:thumb: :thumb: :oops: :oops:
