gunners guns13 wrote: agree Fleming's defence doesn't look good as well but he's only played about 5 or 6 games drinkwaters played nearly all season,so we're saying it's everyone's else's fault who's on drinkwaters side and a full time professional can't even grab hold of someone till help arrives ????

Christ let it go, did you see the first one he was involved in, he was still grabbing hold when the ball was put down, Brown ( who I like defensively btw) had been and gone and sat on his arrisReynolds was at fault for the winning try coz some big chuffer ran though him - seriously get a grip