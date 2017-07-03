I heard that a while ago. (probably from social media) Mixed feelings there, as he has youth on his side and has got some good qualities. He has played very well in his last two games - in which he scored 38 points. The Sky commentary team (what do they know?
) were raving about him on Saturday, claiming that he would be one of the hottest properties in Super league in the next five years.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: barham red, brooklands tap room, ColD, Genehunt, jon_t, kiwileyther, LeythIg, new times, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, robsnan, shadrack, WHERESYERBALL and 179 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|