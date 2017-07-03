WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben reynolds ?

Ben reynolds ?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:47 am
Peter Kay
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 926
Just read our coach has told him to find another club ? ... any truth in it
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Ben reynolds ?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:04 am
kiwileyther
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 29, 2008 6:58 am
Posts: 196
Please state where you have read this. I think youre dreaming :CRAZY:

Re: Ben reynolds ?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:09 am
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5411
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
kiwileyther wrote:
Please state where you have read this. I think youre dreaming :CRAZY:


Facebook page - if it's on there it must be true, everyone knows everything on there :D :D
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Ben reynolds ?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:27 am
kiwileyther
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 29, 2008 6:58 am
Posts: 196
Oh well it must be true then :LIAR: :)

Users browsing this forum: ColD, Genehunt, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Iggy79, jon_t, kiwileyther, new times, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, robsnan, shadrack and 191 guests

